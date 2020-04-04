Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $33.99 on Friday. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.