Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,918 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2,393.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OPI opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.57 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OPI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

