Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,083 FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FTI Consulting by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.19 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.