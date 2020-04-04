Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

NYSE CLDT opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.24. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $260.62 million, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 27.56%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

