Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $39.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLR. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered shares of Continental Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.98.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 2.61. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $282,366.00. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,086 shares of company stock worth $1,476,205. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

