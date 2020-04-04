Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd (NYSE:MMD) by 50.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,444 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 40,907 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 534,882 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,249,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,582 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,077 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,437 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,471 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of MMD stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

About Mainstay Definedterm Municipal Opptys Fd

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

