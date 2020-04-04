Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,860 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,932 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 394,199 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

BHLB stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $735.96 million, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 16.42%. Equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

