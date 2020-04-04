Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 56.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,659 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 349,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PFN opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.