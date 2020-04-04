Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,066 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $8,149,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 5.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 309,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 790.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $33.41 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

