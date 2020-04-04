Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,971 Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Orange by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Orange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORAN opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.72. Orange SA has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $16.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Orange from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. New Street Research raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Orange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

