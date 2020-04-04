Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 1,424 Shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Trueblue worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Trueblue by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in Trueblue by 352.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 84,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 66,039 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trueblue by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 223,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trueblue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TBI shares. Sidoti raised Trueblue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE:TBI opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.79. Trueblue Inc has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.46.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trueblue Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

