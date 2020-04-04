ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $33.17

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $33.17. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 1,923,105 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report