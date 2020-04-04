ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Up to $33.17

Shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $33.17. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $32.32, with a volume of 1,923,105 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0569 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,916,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 189,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 119,428 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 356.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 115,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,055,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

