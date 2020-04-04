Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 91,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marten Transport stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.
In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.
Marten Transport Company Profile
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.
