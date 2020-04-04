Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 1,612 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 22,089 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 395.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 91,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Marten Transport by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marten Transport stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.02. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

