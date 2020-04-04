TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after acquiring an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in TEGNA by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TEGNA by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TEGNA alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGNA. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.