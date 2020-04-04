Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ AMTD opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

