Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) Stake Lessened by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 61,790 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Ship Finance International worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 436.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Ship Finance International by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Ship Finance International during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.48% of the company’s stock.

SFL stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Ship Finance International Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $119.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.94 million. Ship Finance International had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ship Finance International Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ship Finance International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ship Finance International in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ship Finance International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

