RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 30,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 363.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 331,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 235,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.20). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $347.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.86 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RLJ. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

