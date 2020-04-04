Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $901,000 Investment in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bull Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. Murphy USA Inc has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MUSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

