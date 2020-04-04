ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $25.13. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 912,033 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 4.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 131,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 150,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

