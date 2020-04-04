ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) Shares Gap Up to $25.13

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.69, but opened at $25.13. ProShares UltraShort QQQ shares last traded at $24.63, with a volume of 912,033 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0654 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.
About ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)
ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.
