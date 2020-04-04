salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the CRM provider will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

NYSE CRM opened at $134.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.09. The firm has a market cap of $120.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $40,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,981,702.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,471.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $566,544 and have sold 411,930 shares valued at $70,144,887. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after buying an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,926,876,000 after purchasing an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after purchasing an additional 227,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.