Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. State Street Corp raised its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,957,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $278,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,315 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 218,834 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Telephone & Data Systems by 188.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,301,000 after buying an additional 199,501 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 1,077.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 209,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,336,000 after buying an additional 192,001 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.70.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $34.12.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.