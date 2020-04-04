Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 841.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $9.49 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.26.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gray Television from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

