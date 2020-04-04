Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,577 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,577 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on LBAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $521.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy acquired 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $96,187 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.