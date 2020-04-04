Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 866 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of InterDigital Wireless worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,641,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 368.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.03, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. InterDigital Wireless’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

