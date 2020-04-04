Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 4,466 Shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Disposal Services were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Disposal Services in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

NYSE ADSW opened at $32.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Advanced Disposal Services Inc has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -404.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Advanced Disposal Services had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $400.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.20.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

