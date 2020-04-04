Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 7,428 Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP (NYSE:SBS) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SBS opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Companhia de Saneamento Bsc DEDSP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo-SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services, and supplies treated water and sewage services on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in the state of São Paulo. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

