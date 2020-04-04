Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 186.4% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 32,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 134,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $37.30 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

