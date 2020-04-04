Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades British Land (LON:BLND) to Hold

British Land (LON:BLND) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 365 ($4.80) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 450 ($5.92). Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of British Land from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities lowered shares of British Land to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 575 ($7.56) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 559.69 ($7.36).

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 314.50 ($4.14) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion and a PE ratio of -4.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 453.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 554.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 330.10 ($4.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

