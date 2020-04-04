Aggreko (LON:AGK) Price Target Cut to GBX 575

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

AGK has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 776.67 ($10.22).

AGK opened at GBX 465.40 ($6.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 583.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 758.91.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £14,022.54 ($18,445.86). Also, insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,330 ($20,165.75).

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Analyst Recommendations for Aggreko (LON:AGK)

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Position Trimmed by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
3,625 Shares in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,198 Shares of Universal Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $823,000 in Chesapeake Energy Co.
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Lattice Semiconductor Corp Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report