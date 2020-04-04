Aggreko (LON:AGK) Price Target Cut to GBX 575

Aggreko (LON:AGK) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 905 ($11.90) to GBX 575 ($7.56) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

AGK has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.81) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 776.67 ($10.22).

AGK opened at GBX 465.40 ($6.12) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.37. Aggreko has a 12 month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 583.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 758.91.

In other Aggreko news, insider Chris Weston sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71), for a total transaction of £14,022.54 ($18,445.86). Also, insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,330 ($20,165.75).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

