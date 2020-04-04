Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. is an electronics company, specializing in digital appliances and media, semiconductors, memory and system integration. Its semiconductor products include DRAM, flash SSD, fusion memory, SRAM, foundry, display driver IC, media and storage products, smart cards, microcontrollers and imaging solutions. Its LCD products comprise panels for TVs, notebook PCs, digital information displays, monitors and mobile displays. The Company also offers consumer products, including mobile phones, televisions, blu-rays, DVD players, home theaters, multimedia players and digital cameras and camcorders, home appliances, such as refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and ovens. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSNLF opened at $2,209.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13,191.42 billion, a PE ratio of 812.39 and a beta of -61.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,209.70. Samsung Electronics has a 52 week low of $1,400.00 and a 52 week high of $2,450.00.

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

