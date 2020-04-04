Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Derwent London from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

DWVYF opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Derwent London has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.63 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

