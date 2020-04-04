Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Apr 4th, 2020

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

SCRYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Scor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of SCRYY opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

