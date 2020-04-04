Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 12,611 Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 147.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $38.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 19,831 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $991,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 39,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Etsy from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Etsy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

