Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $908,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,698,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.44.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $54.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.58 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

