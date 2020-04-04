Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,770,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,576 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $11,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,900,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 1,003.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 186,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 170,005 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 122,035.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 177,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 176,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBS opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.55. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

