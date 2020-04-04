Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 837,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,143 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 112.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE PGRE opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -50.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.96. Paramount Group Inc has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $15.11.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on PGRE. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Paramount Group Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.