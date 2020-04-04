Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Cabot worth $11,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,504,000 after purchasing an additional 534,213 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Cabot by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,626,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,805,000 after purchasing an additional 193,103 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,176,000. AJO LP grew its position in Cabot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 833,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,595,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,215,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.65. Cabot Corp has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. ValuEngine cut Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cabot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cabot from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

