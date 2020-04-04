iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after acquiring an additional 321,549 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 515,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 383,347 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 461,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 211,458 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,832,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 2,155,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 366,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 366,505 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

