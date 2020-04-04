Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 53,549 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,549 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Erie Indemnity worth $11,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERIE. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ERIE opened at $164.14 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

In related news, Director Eugene C. Connell acquired 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $139.82 per share, with a total value of $38,450.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

