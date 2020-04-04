Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.23 Million Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 125.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of California Water Service Group worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 349.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

NYSE:CWT opened at $46.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.