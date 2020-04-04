H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given New Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from to in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HRB. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H & R Block from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of H & R Block from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & R Block currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Get H & R Block alerts:

NYSE HRB opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The company had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that H & R Block will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in H & R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,367,110,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in H & R Block by 13.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after buying an additional 1,566,660 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in H & R Block by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,657,000 after buying an additional 3,645,697 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in H & R Block by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,826,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,327,000 after buying an additional 569,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in H & R Block by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,085,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,926,000 after buying an additional 1,084,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.