Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 39,419 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,026 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,419 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBC. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 58,375 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

FBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock opened at $17.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.59. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $16.76 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

