Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,568,000 after purchasing an additional 575,718 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 222,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,156,000 after purchasing an additional 79,754 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of FRPT opened at $59.67 on Friday. Freshpet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $65.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.