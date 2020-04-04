Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $12.25 Million Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,034 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $12,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.15. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9144 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%.

