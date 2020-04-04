Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 41,061 Shares of Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Trustmark worth $12,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 331.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Trustmark Corp has a 12-month low of $20.47 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.12.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trustmark Corp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

TRMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Trustmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

