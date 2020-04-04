Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 112,303 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 574,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FLO. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 79.17%.

In related news, Director David V. Singer sold 68,962 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $1,659,915.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,850.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.