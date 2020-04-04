3,736 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,280,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after buying an additional 1,283,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after buying an additional 496,786 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,358,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after buying an additional 19,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,206,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,672,000 after buying an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at $23,645,016.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock worth $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

