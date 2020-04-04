First Republic Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,610 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $732,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,184,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after buying an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $527,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,098 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from to in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 208,335 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,754,196.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,098,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,828,897.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 8,140 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $66,503.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 45,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,493.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 704,546 shares of company stock worth $11,519,304. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

