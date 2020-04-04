Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,030,898 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,030,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 613.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5,284.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $9,747,000. Broadfin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,104,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 265,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

AUPH stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.94. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 38,941.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.16.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

