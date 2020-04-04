First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,635 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:SKY opened at $12.21 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Skyline news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 9,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $317,056.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,802.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 100,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $3,457,287.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,418,934.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Skyline from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

